Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $38,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,319,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $211,880,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.37. 62,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

