Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,039 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 4,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $225,810. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.