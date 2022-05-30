Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $65.15 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,159 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 4.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $65,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

DFIN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,527. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

