Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $35.12 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Mimecast accounts for about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of Mimecast worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. 141,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

