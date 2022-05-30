Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $35.12 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Mimecast accounts for about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of Mimecast worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. 141,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.
Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mimecast (MIME)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.