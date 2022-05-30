Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.04% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

COLL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.94. 19,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $540.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

