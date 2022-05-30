Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the period. WNS comprises 2.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.90% of WNS worth $81,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

