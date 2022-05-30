Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 883.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.49% of Cambium Networks worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

CMBM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,107. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $393.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

