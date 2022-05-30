RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,031 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 2.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of RH worth $133,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $291.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.39.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.