Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

