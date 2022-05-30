ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

ReShape Lifesciences ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 716.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

