Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Up 83.0% in May

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,500 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Renren alerts:

Shares of RENN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Renren has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.