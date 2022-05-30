renBTC Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $195.52 million and $7.01 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $30,519.16 or 0.99927688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,406 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

