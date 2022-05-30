REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.47 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $22.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $152.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.49 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,270. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

