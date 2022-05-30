Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $692.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.22 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.