Refereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $35.83 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

