RED (RED) Achieves Market Cap of $303,098.15

RED (RED) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $303,098.15 and approximately $30,589.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00217201 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

