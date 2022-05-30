Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

5/21/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

5/11/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

5/9/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/9/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00.

5/9/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

5/2/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00.

4/20/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00.

4/4/2022 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

