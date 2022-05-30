Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $12,299.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00227110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003055 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.68 or 0.01759939 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00322642 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

