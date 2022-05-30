Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. 33,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

