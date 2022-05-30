Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of RL stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

