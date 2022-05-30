Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00009735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.99 million and $482,428.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.13 or 0.01856085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00468600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 11,034,038 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

