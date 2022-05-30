Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

