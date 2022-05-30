Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QUISF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

