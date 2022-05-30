Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

QUIS opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.74.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

