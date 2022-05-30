Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

QUIS opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.74.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.