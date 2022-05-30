Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,920.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $24,920.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.97 or 0.06199406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00216831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00618417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00629220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00080127 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,284,685 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading



