Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Qorvo worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,274,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,167. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

