Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Qcash (QC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and $287.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

