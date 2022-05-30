PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.52 or 1.00016590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001090 BTC.

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

