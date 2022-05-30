Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $73.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

