Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $20,059.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.