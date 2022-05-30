Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,020 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for about 2.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

INMD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

