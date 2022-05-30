Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.49 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up about 8.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 25.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

POOL traded up $5.14 on Monday, hitting $406.00. 19,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

