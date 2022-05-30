Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,450 shares during the period. OptimizeRx comprises approximately 1.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of OptimizeRx worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $50,371,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of OPRX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. 2,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,851. The stock has a market cap of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.