Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OSI Systems accounts for 4.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of OSI Systems worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

