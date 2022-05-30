Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $39,000 in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Green Energy makes up about 0.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.08% of Capstone Green Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,668. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Capstone Green Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.