Progeny 3 Inc. Has $37.03 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 10.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $37,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 293,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

