Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

