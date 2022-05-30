Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 2,597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

PWCDF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

