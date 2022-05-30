Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,223,900 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 773,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 941.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PITAF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.45) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.49) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

