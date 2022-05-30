Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $1.57 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $391,139.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 278.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,424.33 or 0.63393763 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00476950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008507 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.