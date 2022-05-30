Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 253,186 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,186 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 324,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

