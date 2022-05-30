Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.76 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. 376,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average of $259.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

