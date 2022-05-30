Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 5,001 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 4.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.04. 182,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,812. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

