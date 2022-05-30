Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 53,742 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,369. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

