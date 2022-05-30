Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

NYSE MTB traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.80. 33,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,902. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.