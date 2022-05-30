Point72 Europe London LLP Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 3.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,602 shares of company stock worth $24,349,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

