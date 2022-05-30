Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 7.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 980,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,358,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

