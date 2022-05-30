Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 2.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
