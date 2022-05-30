Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 2.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,835. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.