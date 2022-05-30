Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,679 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $68,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $8.03 on Monday, hitting $211.49. 35,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,959. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.01. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

