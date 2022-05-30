Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 909,817 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1,929.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,817 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $64,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 197,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

